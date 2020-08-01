https://www.westernjournal.com/little-boy-bike-stolen-local-police-plan-stunning-birthday-surprise/

Seven-year-old Bryan from Conway, Arkansas, had no idea what was in store for him on Saturday. He had a party planned, with a bounce house, inflatable slide and a Batman cake — but the community had something more in mind.

According to a post by the Conway Police Department, the young man’s bike had been taken while he was at Walmart with his sister. Seeing an opportunity to right a wrong, the police department swept in.

‪”Tissue Alert,” the Conway Police Department shared on Saturday. “So many people heard about this and wanted to help him out. Today your Conway Police Department presented Bryan with a new bike and some safety gear. Happy 7th birthday Bryan‬.”

Not only did the police department bring him a new bike; they held a parade, too, according to KTHV-TV. The video the police department posted shows Bryan’s eyes widen in surprise before he collapses into tears, realizing what was happening.

The birthday boy was so overwhelmed that he was still in tears in the photos his mom took and posted online.

“My baby was still trying to smile while crying,” Carmen A. Campbell wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all once again for making his day CPD, Detective Gray, Jay Runyon Dj at 107.1 and SpaceWalk of Conway Arkansas as well as my lovely friend Antrese Willis and her family and my family and friend, as well as everyone who showed they cared about my son for his birthday. You guys are great!!”

Campbell also chimed in on the police department’s post to personally thank them.

“Omg, you all made my son day so bright and now he can ride his bike again,” she wrote. “I really thank you all, no words can explain the way you all made my son face light up.”

“Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes, for the effort each one put into making this birthday really a #littlesuperhero moment.”

“Conway Police Department your amazing and 107.1 Radio DJ thank you, as well as family and friend. Detective Gray, I really applaud every step you took and considered my son for a whole day.”

“You played with him, laughed, cried ( as you say the wind blew in your eyes) and ate with him. He says Mom how did this happen, all these people, i said there is still love in people hearts baby!! Thank you again!! Have a blessed night everyone!!”

The Conway police department replied, saying that Bryan was “a wonderful kiddo” and that they were honored to be involved in his big day.

Detective Gray, who wheeled the bike to Bryan, spent time with him and at one point donned a Batman mask also replied, thankful for the opportunity.

“I thoroughly enjoyed myself and getting to add to Bryan’s birthday!” he said. “Your family is amazing and thank you for your hospitality! I think I enjoyed myself more than Bryan! It was a wonderful Saturday!”

