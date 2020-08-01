https://www.the-sun.com/news/1240096/jeff-bezos-10-million-mansion-home-los-angeles/

AMAZON CEO Jeff Bezos bought a $10million home in Los Angeles — right next door to the $165million mansion he bought six months ago.

Bezos, 56, recently purchased the off-market listing in California’s Benedict Canyon neighborhood, near Beverly Hills, which Variety reported on Wednesday was built in 1930.

Jeff Bezos’ $10million property is seen here next to his $165million propertyCredit: BackGrid

Bezos has purchased a $10million home in Los Angeles, CaliforniaCredit: refer to caption

Bezos, 57, is the world’s richest man with a net worth of $181billionCredit: The Mega Agency

The home has three bedrooms, 4.5 baths, six fireplaces, a two-car garage, and measures 4,600 square feet.

Before Bezos’ purchase, the $10million home was last sold in 2018 for $5.45million, per the report.

The property is right next to the $165million mansion he bought back in February

The house has three bedrooms, 4.5 baths, six fireplaces, a two-car garage, and measures 4,600 square feetCredit: refer to caption

The property shares the same hedge line with the $165million record-breaking property he bought back in February.

The payment for that house, formerly the home of mogul David Geffen, was the most ever for a property in Los Angeles, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The $10million home was last sold in 2018 for $5.45millionCredit: refer to caption

Seen here is a shot of one of the house’s bedroomsCredit: refer to caption

Geffen had bought the property, which includes a nine-hole golf course and a tennis court, for $47.5million in 1990.

The mansion was once the home of Harry Warner, the founder of Warner Bros Studios.

The home also has a backyard patioCredit: refer to caption

Pictured here is a lounge area of the house near Beverly HillsCredit: refer to caption

The spacious 13,000 square foot Warner estate also features a European garden, a “rock-lagoon-like” pool/spa, and waterfalls.

“A spirit of authenticity emanates from each room, adorned with antiques and architectural details, all chosen to reflect the glamour of the era,” the listing reads.

Bezos, the richest person in the world with a net worth of $181billion, owns multiple properties around the world.

He owns $96million worth of real estate in New York, and has also bought a plot of undeveloped land in LA from the estate of Paul Allen for $90million.

Bezos and his former wife, MacKenzie, also owned two other homes in Beverly Hills, buying the first in 2007 for $24.45million before snatching up a neighboring property 10 years later for $12.9million.

The Amazon founder also owns two homes in Washington, DC, an estate in Washington state, and a ranch in Texas.

