https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-another-nba-player-stands-alone-amid-sea-anthem-kneelers/
Meyers Leonard has a brother who served two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines. He carries a military-themed backpack, wears combat boots and is friends with Navy SEALs. “I absolutely believe black lives matter,” he said. But Leonard couldn’t bring himself to kneel for the national anthem. Wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, and…
The post Another NBA Player Stands Alone Amid a Sea of Anthem Kneelers appeared first on The Western Journal.