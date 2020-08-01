https://flagandcross.com/aoc-on-statue-of-catholic-saint-in-capitol-building-this-is-what-white-supremacist-culture-looks-like/

You have to work hard to be this ignorant. And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) seems to take pride in being on a level, all her own. It’s as if she literally doesn’t understand anything.

Here’s just the latest example, via TDW:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) slammed the statue of a Roman Catholic saint that adorns the Capitol as an example of “what patriarchy and white supremacist culture looks like,” in a Thursday Instagram post. Trending: Unsealed Court Docs Show Clinton Was On Private Island With Epstein & ‘2 Young Girls’ Recording footage of a statue depicting Father Damien of Molokai, which is one of the two statues Hawaii has in the Capitol, Ocasio-Cortez explained her distaste for it, writing, “Even when we select figures to tell the stories of colonized places, it is the colonizers and settlers whose stories are told — and virtually no one else. Check out Hawaii’s statue.”

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Flag And Cross updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

LOOK:

. @AOC calls the statue in the US capitol building of Father Damien, a canonized saint in the Catholic Church, a part of “white supremacist culture.” Father Damien died of leprosy after spending his life serving others who had the disease. pic.twitter.com/NVnfCN7EVK — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 31, 2020

From New York Post:

Protesters desecrated St. Patrick’s Cathedral with graffiti Saturday, staining stairs and spewing hatred on two walls. The graffiti on one wall on Fifth Avenue and 51st Street read “F–k F–k” in red letters. On an adjacent wall, vandals scrawled “BLM” — for Black Lives Matter — along with “NYPDK” in red letters and “No justice no peace” in black letters. One of the stairs was spray-painted with “George Floyd” in black letters.

LOOK:

New York City tonight: “Protesters” desecrate St. Patrick’s Cathedral — one of the most sacred Catholic Churches in the world. pic.twitter.com/7KHueVmEw6 — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

