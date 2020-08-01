https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-terrorists-now-donated-riot-gear-state-donors-assist-nightly-mob-violence/

The Antifa terrorists in Portland are being donated riot gear from out of state donors.

They’ve organized out of state donations for their nightly riots.

The Antifa and Black Lives Matter mob have been rioting nightly for the past 60 nights in downtown Portland.

MUST WATCH: Antifa rioters are now being donated “riot gear” by out of state donations to assist them in riots against police here in Portland pic.twitter.com/aXEHuxkajs — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 1, 2020

