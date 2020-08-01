https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-nevada-democrats-pass-divisive-mail-voting-law-97-days-election-allows-illegal-ballot-harvesting/

Democrats did this during the special leglislative session.

The new Democrat law allows people not related to or friends with elderly voters to fill out their ballots and turn them in to be counted!

Gov. Sisolak and the NV Dems called a special session with no public present and inside 24 hours are ramming through mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting. They are massively altering our election 97 days out entirely without the SecState. They are working to steal our election

Via The Reno Gazette:

Lawmakers advanced a divisive mail-in voting measure and revisited a tense clash over mining taxes during the frenetic first day of Nevada’s 32nd special legislative session.

Friday’s battle over Assembly Bill 4, the elections bill, comes after a mostly mail-in June primary election that saw some voters wait several hours at one of the “extremely limited” in-person polling places state officials kept open during the coronavirus outbreak.

AB 4 hopes to shorten those lines by guaranteeing every active registered voter receives a mail-in ballot in November’s general election and any future political contests conducted under a statewide emergency declaration.

It would also permit some of those voters, namely the elderly and those with physical disabilities, to request that someone else fill out and hand in their ballot, a practice Republicans repeatedly decried as illegal “ballot harvesting.”