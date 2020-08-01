https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/brutal-richard-grenell-body-slams-creepy-democrat-impeachment-scammer-twitter/

Former US Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell just body slammed one of the participants in the fraudulent and criminal Ukraine impeachment.

Daniel Goldman is a sleazy attorney the Deep State used as an expert witness in the Democrats’ unconstitutional and criminal impeachment of President Trump. The creepy Goldman claimed his non-bias in House proceedings while at the same time the unimpressive Goldman was used by Adam Schiff, the most dishonest US Representative in US history, to question Deep State witnesses. The entire charade was an embarrassment and is now never mentioned by Democrats as they run for elections in November. They now realize it was a travesty of justice.

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz questioned Goldman when he was used as an expert witness by the Democrats and was not questioning Deep State liars:

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Leftie James Murdoch Resigns from News Corporation, the Parent Company of FOX News Over “Differences in Editorial Content”

As noted above, Mr. Goldman is not as impressive as he thinks. Yesterday he got it handed to him in Twitter by former Acting DNI Grenell. It started by Grenell responding to a tweet by Goldman, stating that creepy Goldman and Adam Schiff were the poster boys for manipulation:

I declassified the other side of the story from your selective media leaks in order to give the American people the full transparent facts. You and @AdamSchiff are the posterboys for manipulation. https://t.co/xDzKNmXd4d — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 1, 2020

Next Grenell responded to Goldman’s response with a near check mate:

This pawn captured your Queen. https://t.co/ZouNA4Kkps — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 1, 2020

The Deep State crooks are not impressive because they just aren’t that smart. It takes a lack of moral intelligence to lie and hate the way the Deep State Democrats do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

