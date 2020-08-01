http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/KQ7hLSWtAVE/burning-bibles-in-portland.php

Totalitarians hate religion because in their view, there can be nothing higher than the state. American totalitarians particularly hate Christians and Jews. Thus, we see Antifa burning Bibles in Portland:

Public gatherings to burn Bibles: OK Public gatherings to read Bibles: BANNED https://t.co/pOySao961L — Razor (@hale_razor) August 1, 2020

The Democrats are committed to the view that Portland’s protests are peaceful and, as far as we can judge from their comments, praiseworthy. What do you think the chances are that any reporter will ask Joe Biden his opinion on burning Bibles?

