China is now crushing Hong Kong, instituting harsh restrictions and blaming them on the coronavirus which China itself unleashed on the world.  They are preventing certain elected politicians from participating in the legislature and now are moving elections back a year.

God bless the people of Hong Kong – some of the kindest, smartest and strongest people in the world.  These people need our prayers now.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a number of individuals who won last year’s elections in Hong Kong will not be permitted to represent their districts in the Hong Kong legislature:

Hong Kong is under siege.  China is using the coronavirus to control Hong Kong similar to Democrats use of the coronavirus to control the American people they rule over.  A few years ago, Hong Kong was rated the freest country in the world – no doubt they have fallen from this ranking now due to China.

