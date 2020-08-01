https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/china-kneeling-hong-kongs-neck-delays-election-year-blames-coronavirus-pandemic-created/

China is now crushing Hong Kong, instituting harsh restrictions and blaming them on the coronavirus which China itself unleashed on the world. They are preventing certain elected politicians from participating in the legislature and now are moving elections back a year.

God bless the people of Hong Kong – some of the kindest, smartest and strongest people in the world. These people need our prayers now.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a number of individuals who won last year’s elections in Hong Kong will not be permitted to represent their districts in the Hong Kong legislature:

1. THREAD: Like all of you, I found out from news reports that I — along with five other Hong Kongers currently overseas — am on the wanted list for having violated the NSL. I have no idea what is my “crime” and I don’t think that’s important. Perhaps I love Hong Kong too much. pic.twitter.com/iNGgtKgHQL — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) July 31, 2020

3. I’d be dishonest if I said I could’ve imagined six years ago that, by the time of Hong Kong’s complete destruction under Chinese control in 2020, I’d be so far gone, truly not knowing when I could return home. — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) July 31, 2020

5. For me, it’s with action: I’ve always advocated for democracy in Hong Kong, for sanctions by foreign governments against officials who stifle human rights, for an international response to concentration camps in Xinjiang and the collapse of Hong Kong’s autonomy. — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) July 31, 2020

7. I really love Hong Kong: its terrain, its culture, its vibe. But what I most love are Hong Kongers’ values and the future of its every inhabitant. What I now face is far greater than my own gains and losses. The price of displacement is what I’m willing to pay. — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) July 31, 2020

9. My social media will remain active. I hope, too, that all of you can stand strong to resist the white terror rather than succumb to self-censorship. I’ll also try my best to protect my safety. Please don’t worry about me. I still have faith in the future. — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) July 31, 2020

Hong Kong is under siege. China is using the coronavirus to control Hong Kong similar to Democrats use of the coronavirus to control the American people they rule over. A few years ago, Hong Kong was rated the freest country in the world – no doubt they have fallen from this ranking now due to China.

