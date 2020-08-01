https://flagandcross.com/confirmed-president-trump-announces-hes-banning-chinese-app-tiktok/

Tik Tok can be addicting. It’s short video after short video with no breaks, whatsoever. There’s even a feature that tells you to take a break because you’ve been using the app for too long.

But now, you’ll no longer be able to use the Chinese-backed product in the United States.

Aboard Air Force One on Friday night, President Trump made the announcement.

Trending: Unsealed Court Docs Show Clinton Was On Private Island With Epstein & ‘2 Young Girls’

From Business Insider:

take our poll – story continues below Completing this poll grants you access to Flag And Cross updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters he will act as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States, NBC News reported. Trump made the comments while chatting with reporters on Air Force One.

POTUS said, “As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States.”

During an appearance on “Hannity,” Pompeo said what every American wanted to hear. In a nutshell: China is going to pay for COVID-19.

But how, exactly?

From Fox News:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told “Hannity” Thursday that he knows many Americans are angry at China over the Beijing government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan and disclosed “I know that the president feels the same way.” “China caused an enormous amount of pain, loss of life and now a huge challenge for the global economy and the American economy as well by not sharing the information they had,” Pompeo said.

WATCH:

.@SecPompeo on Covid19: “The Chinese Communist Party will pay a price for what they did here, certainly from the United States.” pic.twitter.com/QsaIqA1QYT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

