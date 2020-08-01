https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-makes-no-sense-forgets-word-equal-preamble-declaration-independence-video/

Joe Biden made no sense during his livestream event on Friday.

Biden once again forgot the word “equal” in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence as he spoke to Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA).

WATCH:

Joe Biden AGAIN forgets the word “equal” in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self evident that all men an…We’ve never, we’ve never accomplished it.” He’s not playing with a full deck, folks.#BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/UOsChw0zsj — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 1, 2020

Recall, back in March, Biden also forgot the word “equal” in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self evident. All men and women created by the, you know, the thing!”

WATCH:

In March, Joe Biden forgot the word “equal” in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self evident. All men and women created by the, you know, the thing…”pic.twitter.com/tYlytgNjrx — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 1, 2020

Elizabeth Warren appeared to roll her eyes as Biden continually confused what he was saying.

WATCH:

Warren appears to roll her eyes as Joe Biden continually confuses what he’s saying pic.twitter.com/2aw2A2LyYm — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) August 1, 2020

Biden said, “Folks, as my coach used to say, ‘It’s go to time.’ It’s go time. Now.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “Folks, as my coach used to say, ‘It’s go to time.’ It’s go time. Now.”

#BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/MHqiZvU9ql — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 1, 2020

The 77-year-old presumptive Democrat nominee had a rough week. He forgot where he was during a campaign event on Tuesday and warned people about a “crimate clisis.”

