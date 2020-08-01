https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-makes-no-sense-forgets-word-equal-preamble-declaration-independence-video/

Joe Biden made no sense during his livestream event on Friday.

Biden once again forgot the word “equal” in the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence as he spoke to Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA).

WATCH:

TRENDING: Woman Thrown to the Ground, Suffers Broken Leg After Telling Someone to Wear a Face Mask at New Jersey Staples Store (VIDEO)

Recall, back in March, Biden also forgot the word “equal” in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self evident. All men and women created by the, you know, the thing!”

WATCH:

Elizabeth Warren appeared to roll her eyes as Biden continually confused what he was saying.

WATCH:

Biden said, “Folks, as my coach used to say, ‘It’s go to time.’ It’s go time. Now.”

WATCH:

The 77-year-old presumptive Democrat nominee had a rough week. He forgot where he was during a campaign event on Tuesday and warned people about a “crimate clisis.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...