House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seemingly mocked President Donald Trump’s weight as she made reference to the president’s “big frame” during an interview with CNN.

Pelosi made the remarks when she was asked to weigh in on a jab that Trump threw at former President Barack Obama this week after Obama politicized late Rep. John Lewis’ funeral, and used the event to attack Trump.

“I don’t intend to come on one of these shows and talk about the, shall we say, wanderings of and the notion maundering of the president of the United States,” Pelosi said. “He succeeds because all we do is talk about it. So, why are we talking about this?”

“You would think that there would be an ounce in that big frame of decency to say something about the importance of voting in our democracy instead of criticizing somebody else’s eulogy,” Pelosi later added.

Pelosi also appeared to mock Attorney General William Barr’s weight this week and has falsely claimed in the past that Trump was “morbidly obese.”

WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi: “You would think that there would be an ounce in that big frame of decency to say something about the importance of voting in our democracy — instead of criticizing somebody else’s eulogy.” pic.twitter.com/vXDmuDQCed — The Hill (@thehill) August 1, 2020

TRANSCRIPT PROVIDED VIA CNN:

CNN HOST BRIANNA KEILAR: He was also asked about former President Obama’s remarks, his eulogy yesterday, as we talked about at John Lewis’s funeral, and what were clear allegations against President Trump that he’s targeting minorities and attacking voting rights. And when he was asked about it, President Trump said, “Well, he did a bad job for minorities. I did much more for minorities than he did. And if you look at the numbers prior to the plague, those numbers came back, you’ll see I did a much better job, by far, than President Obama did for African American, Asians, any group at that you look at. Far better than Obama did.” HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: I don’t intend to come on one of these shows and talk about the, shall we say, wanderings of and the notion maundering of the president of the United States. He succeeds because all we do is talk about it. So, why are we even talking about this? Three presidents praised John Lewis. George Bush, a Republican president, Bill Clinton, President Bill Clinton, President Barack Obama, and Jimmy Carter, President Jimmy Carter sent a letter of respect. You would think that there would be an ounce in that big frame of decency to say something about the importance of voting in our democracy instead of criticizing somebody else’s eulogy. I have to say, with all the respect in the world for our freedom of the press, which I believe be to the guardian of our democracy – and I thank you for the great work you’re doing – truth matters in terms of COVID and the rest. But we spend far too much time asking people what they think about some notion maundering, some stuff that has no prospect of success, and doesn’t have any relationship to fact, truth, data, evidence that this notion maunder is putting forth.

