Alan Dershowitz floated a theory on Friday suggesting that Jeffrey Epstein was responsible for his own death.

Speaking to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the former Harvard Law professor explained he does not believe Epstein was murdered, but still finds his death suspicious.

“I think he committed suicide,” Dershowitz said. “But, I think he may have paid off guards to allow him to commit suicide.”

“It seems to me very difficult that he would’ve been allowed with video cameras off, cellmate taken out of the cell. I wouldn’t put it beyond him to have paid guards to close their eyes. I don’t think he could bear the possibility of having to spend the rest of his life in jail,” he continued.

Epstein, a financier whose net worth swelled north of $500 million, was arrested last July on federal sex trafficking charges. It was long alleged that Epstein trafficked teenage girls for sex, using his network of powerful friends to shield himself from law enforcement.

Just weeks after his arrest, Epstein was found dead inside his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he was awaiting trial. Conspiracy theories quickly erupted about Epstein’s untimely death, but New York City’s chief medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

The Epstein case was thrust back into the national spotlight this week after newly unsealed court documents claimed former President Bill Clinton, a known friend of Epstein’s, visited Epstein’s private island.

Although Clinton’s team earnestly denies the allegations, the court documents — from a now-settled defamation case between accused Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts — also claim that Dershowitz had sex with Roberts at the direction of Epstein.

During his interview with Carlson, Dershowitz vigorously denied those accusations. He claimed that Roberts is lying, and denied being a close friend to Epstein.

Both Roberts and Dershowitz are suing one another for defamation.

