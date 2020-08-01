https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/disgusting-marco-rubio-gets-call-president-trump-defends-mail-voting/

President Trump has been speaking out against mail-in voting for weeks now.

Democrats know it is easier to cheat and steal votes when a state moves to mail-in voting.

It’s the reason Nevada Democrats on Saturday passed mail-in voting and ballot harvesting in their special session just 97 days before the national election.

They know it’s easier to cheat that way.

President Trump posted this video earlier this week that shows how corrupt and flawed the mail-in voting process is in America today.

Check out this Mail-In Voting experiment by a local news station! pic.twitter.com/23tOdt1hYc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

But Marco Rubio sided with Democrats today.

During a phone call with President Trump Marco told listeners he was not concerned about mail-in voting in Florida.

That was quite a stunning statement.

Mediaite reported:

On a campaign call Saturday morning, Rubio was asked about mail-in voting in his own state, and according to CBS News’ Nicole Sganga

— one of the reporters on the call — replied “No, I’m not concerned about mail in voting in Florida.” And he did so “curtly.” Asked on a Trump campaign call if he is concerned about mail-in voting in Florida, Senator Marco Rubio responds curtly, “No, I’m not concerned about mail in voting in Florida.” — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) August 1, 2020

