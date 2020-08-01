https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/douche-canadian-hockey-player-kneels-us-national-anthem-stands-canadian-national-anthem-video/

What a jackass.

He hates America but NO RACISM in Canada!

Canadian hockey player Matt Dumba knelt for the US National Anthem on Friday night.

Then he stood for the Canadian National Anthem.

He previously said he as abused for being a minority in THE CANADIAN hockey youth leagues.

Real classy, Matt!

Matt Dumba was born in Regina, Saskatchewan.

They’re not sending their best.

Here’s the video.

But there’s no racism in Canada!

So a Canadian took a knee for the US anthem but stood for the Canadian anthem so we can end racism. Here is the Canadian leader pic.twitter.com/JCGt5sj0im — Austin 88 (@KingAustin88) August 1, 2020

