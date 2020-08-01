https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dr-epsteins-election-monitoring-system-must-deployed-immediately-prevent-big-tech-rigging-2020-election/

Research Psychologist and whistleblower Dr. Robert Epstein made headlines in March 2018 on Tucker Carlson Tonight when he revealed how big tech companies like Google and Facebook can flip elections to Democrats without leaving a paper trail.

Dr. Epstein told Tucker Carlson, “Our studies show that Google can take a 50-50 split among undecided voters and change it into a 90-10 split with no one knowing they had been manipulated and without leaving a paper trail… It has to do with those search suggestions. Literally from the very first character that you type into the search bar you are being manipulated. “

Dr. Epstein continues to speak out on the dangers of the far left tech giants.

He is working on how Big Tech is influencing the 2020 election.

Dr. Robert Epstein’s election monitoring system can track a dozen different ways in which Big Tech is rigging the 2020 election – how Google and other companies are invisibly manipulating millions of American citizens to vote for one political party – and we know which one that is. He can expose the manipulations weeks before the election and has strategies to stop it. So why is no one funding this? The project will deploy anonymous Field Agents in various states. Their internet use will be monitored by special hardware and software. It’s an infrastructure similar to the Nielsen TV ratings system. Epstein set up similar systems in 2016 and 2018 which found extreme political bias in one direction only.

With the recent addition of Artificial Intelligence, he can now capture and analyze online manipulations in real time, reporting his findings frequently to journalists, the FEC, the DOJ, Congress, and state AG’s. Exposing and stopping this bias and censorship in August, September, and October will give us a free-and-fair election in November. It will be another “Promise Kept” by Trump. Without a monitoring system we will be turning our precious democracy over to tech companies.

So why is no one funding this?

It takes weeks to set up the project, time is running out!

In recent weeks volunteers, with Dr. Epstein’s permission, have contacted more than 100 top conservative organizations and individuals, including the high profile PACs, the RNC, and Trump Campaign executives. We also contacted hundreds of pundits and politicians. We asked them for help with finding funding, referrals, and spreading the word.

Not one reached back to us or to Dr. Epstein, not even with a note of encouragement. We even tried some wild cards like the Pillow and Pawn guys, both great patriots. In addition to emails and calls, we sent out dozens of packets of materials by Express Mail. These were enclosed in clear plastic sleeves affixed with alcohol wipes to reduce any virus fears. On his own, Dr. Epstein has reached out to many other influential contacts, and he has appeared regularly on all the big talk shows. His work has been one the most discussed, quoted, and high profile election projects in the world. The major funding he needs to set up a credible, large-scale election monitoring system has not appeared. What’s going on here?

The letters and emails we’ve sent take about 2 minutes to read. They list a few of the many devious techniques (SEME, SSE, TME) used by Google to shift perceptions and opinions into votes for Democrats. Our letter explains Big Tech’s efforts help Democrats exclusively and how those efforts affect actual behavior at the ballot box. It also mentions the scope of the problem: In 2018, Google and others shifted upwards of 78.2 million votes to Democrats across numerous races (House, Senate, Governor, etc). They have the power to shift 15,000,000 votes to Biden this year. Mark Levin said: “These are massive in-kind contributions to the left….on a scale never before seen in human history. Why is no one stopping this?

They are rigging the election. Dr. Epstein can expose it!

Why is no one funding this?

Here are some expected results from the project:

Expose Google/Facebook/Twitter election manipulation to the world

Allow citizens to view unbiased election info from these tech providers

Reduce targeting & manipulation of the coveted “Undecided Voters”

Provide essential “bias” evidence currently missing in DOJ antitrust investigations

Capture and create a historical record, a documented audit trail of the bias

Create the foundation for removing groups from Section 230 protections

Real time A.I. monitoring – results can be released every few days

Another Trump “Promise Kept”

The letters mention some of Dr. Epstein’s appearances on Tucker Carlson, Life Liberty & Levin, Glenn Beck, Breitbart, and others, along with his impeccable credentials: a Ph.D. in psychology at Harvard, Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology (AIBRT), former editor of Psychology Today, founder of the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies, author of fifteen books, etc. It’s comforting to know that AIBRT, the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization where he conducts his research, is a 501(c)(3) that does not disclose donor names.

We have someone with the tools and courage to expose election rigging by Big Tech!

Why is no one funding this?

On July 20th, Vice President Pence stated: “Publicly shaming is a key weapon in the fight against big tech censorship. We’ve got to hold them accountable every time. We’re going to watch it closely.” So we reached out to several White House correspondents & D.C. journalists and requested that they ask Mr. Pence why critically important online monitoring projects are not being funded this year. Isn’t monitoring the best – and perhaps the only – way to shame the Big Tech companies? We received no replies.

In the 90s, most web-based companies were worried about features and functions, look and feel, etc. Soon, however, Google was hiring psychologists, sociologists, and anthropologists to learn how to manipulate people. Dr. Epstein is one of the few experts in the world who can catch these highly sophisticated behavioral manipulations. During Senate testimony last summer, Epstein stated: “These techniques are more powerful than any effects I’ve seen in the behavioral sciences in my 40 years as a researcher.” The vast majority of Americans don’t even know they’re being manipulated when they use these services. The few people who can detect bias shift even farther in the direction of that bias. So being able to see bias doesn’t protect you from it. That’s how sophisticated this game has become. It’s the manipulation of free thought on a global scale.

If you have direct access to major donors, foundations, or PACs that can quickly fund Dr. Epstein’s 2020 election monitoring project, I urge you to contact Dr. Epstein at [email protected].

If you want to support or learn more about this critically important project, please visit https://MyGoogleResearch.org. As Dr. Epstein said in his Congressional testimony, “Democracy as originally conceived cannot survive Big Tech as currently empowered.”

And 2020 is the year when we either surrender democracy to those companies – or fight back.

