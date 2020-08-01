https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/eu-defunds-polish-cities-declared-free-lgbti-ideology/

(NATIONAL FILE) The European Union has stripped funding from six Polish cities after they declared themselves to be “free of LGBTI ideology.”

“Our treaties ensure that every person in Europe is free to be who they are, live where they like, love who they want and aim as high as they want. I will continue to push for a union of equality,” announced European Union President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday, after rejecting grants for the cities.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

