Muriel Bowser

It’s not about a virus.

Far left DC Mayor Muriel Bowser exempted Democrat lawmakers returning from John Lewis’s funeral from the city’s very strict 14-day quarantine order.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and House Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and others attended John Lewis’s funeral in Georgia this week.

People were standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the church during the late Congressman’s funeral.

There was no social distancing, but Mayor Bowser said it’s no problem.

Mayor Bowser’s recent quarantine order requires people to self-quarantine after non-essential travel:

REQUIREMENT TO SELF-QUARANTINE AFTER NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL 1. All residents and persons traveling to or from “high-risk areas” within the prior fourteen (14) days for non-essential travel must self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days following their return or arrival to the District. 2. Persons who are self-quarantining after non-essential travel must: a. Stay at their residence or in a hotel room, leaving only for essential medical appointments or treatment or to obtain food and other essential goods when the delivery of food or other essential goods to their residence or hotel is not feasible; b. Not invite or allow guests, other than caregivers, into their quarantined residence or hotel room; and c. Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek appropriate medical advice or testing if COVID-19 symptoms arise.

Georgia is deemed “high-risk” however a spox for Mayor Bowser told Just the News that the lawmakers don’t have to quarantine because their travel to John Lewis’s funeral was considered “essential activity.”

“Government activity is essential, and the Capitol of the United States is exempt from the Mayor’s Order,” Bowser Press Secretary Susana Castillo told Just the News on Friday. Asked if Lewis’s funeral constituted “government activity,” Castillo responded: “Yes.” Asked if attendees at non-government funerals in high-risk areas would have to self-quarantine upon returning to the District, Castillo again responded: “Yes.”

Mayor Bowser also exempted from her mask mandate, “persons in the judicial or legislative branched of District government while those persons are on duty” and “any employees of the federal government while they are on duty.”

Typical Democrat tyrants. Rules for thee, but not for me.

