During Thursday’s episode of “The Sara Carter Podcast,” Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr slammed Twitter’s “arbitrary” censorship of conservative voices on its platform, telling Carter that content moderators on Twitter are seemingly oddly focused on the President’s tweets.

“They seem to only be narrowly focused on you know, President Trump, and prominent conservative voices and they take action against others as well. I don’t paint with too broad brushstrokes, but it seems by and large like it’s going on against them and in the hypocrisy here, so you know, we have this week as well,” Carr said.

“It seems like what I call an orange man bad policy,” FCC Commission Brendan Carr told Sara Carter. “It’s the inconsistency, the arbitrary exercise of power that I think is contributing to putting big tech under the spotlight.”

While many conservatives are being censored for spreading alleged disinformation, many prominent figures and organizations who have done the same go unchecked on the platform.

Carr highlighted the double standard, telling Carter there needs to be policy changes that allow the government some leeway to ensure that Section 230, the Communications Decency Act, allows users to have the power to choose the content they consume.

Amending the legislation was a central topic of a hearing this week before a Congressional antitrust panel. The group of lawmakers questioned big tech CEOs, including Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google.

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey was invited to testify during the earlier hearing, but never made it and is reported to have ignored the request. The tech giants did their best to try and convince the lawmakers that their businesses are not anti-competitive monopolies.

The most incredible aspect of the internet is that no one person or organization controls it: the people make it what it is every day. That ideal is constantly under threat, especially today. We commit as a company to fighting for an #OpenInternet. https://t.co/7fuYeJjUwe — jack (@jack) July 30, 2020

“What’s interesting, is right now on Twitter, you can go on there -and still up there is a tweet from Representative Swalwell saying don’t wear masks,” said Carr, who had just noted that Twitter suspended President Trump’s son Don Jr., for aTweet related to information on the Coronavirus epidemic.

“There’s no, you know, screen over that tweet,” he added. “There’s no ‘Click here for more information.”

He listed a number of Democrats and liberal analysts whose inaccurate Tweets remain up on the platform with no correction from Twitter or suspension. Carr also addressed reports from a recent meeting in Israel between lawmakers and Twitter that questioned the company’s use of the arbitrary policy that allows the Iranian regime to consistently post Tweets calling for the destruction of Israel and genocide of the Jewish people, without any repercussions from the company.

Carr stated that he had wished lawmakers in America would ask similar poignant questions at the hearing to expose the bias.

Carr said “what happens when you put all of this together is it doesn’t look like a, you know, policy neutrally applied about COVID.”

“It seems like what I call an orange man bad policy,” he told Carter. “And it’s the arbitrariness that I think so many people have trouble with if these were policies applied, even-handed to everybody, regardless of their politics. I think we need people who have far less standing to complain, but it’s the inconsistency, the arbitrary exercise of power that I think is contributing to putting big tech under the spotlight.”

