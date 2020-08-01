https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fck-trump-antifa-terrorists-burn-bibles-american-flags-front-federal-courthouse-portland-video/

Antifa-BLM terrorists Friday night burned a stack of Bibles and American flags in front of the federal courthouse in Portland.

Further proof that the rioting has nothing to do with the death of George Floyd and everything to do with destroying the Judeo-Christian values that shape the US.

Authorities said the militants on Friday night set several fires.

Left-wing activists bring a stack of Bibles to burn in front of the federal courthouse in Portland. pic.twitter.com/lYWY0x8n8P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2020

The left-wing militants also burned American flags.

Downtown Portland protesters have started burning American flags in the street. Bible burning was also popular tonight.pic.twitter.com/A0ZFlrc061 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 1, 2020

Antifa screamed, “F*ck Trump!” as they burned an American flag.

‘F*ck Trump!’ | Bible and US flag set alight on 65th night of protests in #Portland pic.twitter.com/3c60egqEa3 — RT (@RT_com) August 1, 2020

After more than 60 days of non-stop rioting in Portland, Barack Obama this week slammed the Trump Administration for sending federal officers to quell the riots.

Obama and Biden refer to these Bible-burning, American flag-burning terrorists as “peaceful protesters.”

