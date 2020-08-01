https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/fema-chief-warns-east-coast-residents-prepare-hurricane-isaias/

(FOX NEWS) As Hurricane Isaias takes aim at the East Coast, FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor is urging people in the sprawling danger zone to prepare.

Gaynor, appearing Saturday on “Cavuto LIVE,” cautioned residents of coastal states to follow the instructions of state and local emergency managers.

“Don’t bet your life on what the forecast — the tracking intensity — will do. Today is the day to make those final preparations so you’re ready, no matter what happens,” he said. “Make yourself, your family, your business safer today. So you won’t regret it tomorrow.”

