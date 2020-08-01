George Soros Funded District Attorneys Who Oppose Police in American Cities

https://theduran.com/george-soros-revealed-to-have-funded-das-who-now-oppose-police-in-american-cities/
Part of the insanity of the violent demonstrations going on in the United States is the Antifa component who is radicalizing and fomenting extreme violence against police and government forces in many cities around the United States. This we knew from observation as well as for anyone who read newspieces like my own about the Russian analyst who pegged this almost two months ago. However, it appears that George Soros is very careful and cunning in his work, using his money to fund the election of people who are essentially “plants” purposed to support the coup d’etat that globalist elites are waging against President Trump and what may be the last gasp of the conservative nationalist populist movement. At least it will be if these people win.
Fox news just published a piece written by Ron Blitzer, with contributions from Louis Casiano that shows how Soros programs helped get some of these crazy District Attorneys into office, like for example the St Louis circuit attorney who wants to press charges against the Missouri couple for protecting their own home while BLM marchers trespassed on their property and threatened to destroy their house.
The piece in full is available at this link, but it is so good we are reprinting much of it here, with some emphases added:
Calls for drastic criminal justice and police reforms have swept the country since the death of George Floyd, but local prosecutors already are making waves on that front — in a sign that under-the-radar political investments made by progressive groups in recent years are paying off.
District attorneys and current candidates whose campaigns benefited from the work of left-wing organizations – including ones backed by liberal billionaire George Soros – are now pushing for new practices that could see sharp reductions in prosecutions and incarcerations.
Soros, through the Justice & Public Safety PAC and other groups, has been spending millions of dollars on prosecutorial races in recent years, with a number of beneficiaries making headlines since their elections.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who was boosted by Soros in her campaign, drew controversy when she announced her office was bringing felony charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who brandished guns outside their home as protesters marched by in June.
The McCloskeys have said many times they were defending themselves, with tensions high in St. Louis and other cities over race and law enforcement. They said the crowd of demonstrators broke an iron gate marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs, and that some threatened them.
Missouri GOP Gov. Mike Parson said he would consider pardons for the couple if charges were filed.
Another high-profile prosecutor who has been backed by Soros in the past is Cook County, Ill. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx drew national attention when she dismissed the case against actor Jussie Smollett, who had been accused of faking a hate crime attack against himself. The case was later taken over by a special prosecutor who filed new charges.
Foxx is seeking reelection this year and already won her Democratic primary. Regarding ongoing protests in her jurisdiction, she has said that her office will lean toward dismissing cases coming from protests or curfew violations (Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a curfew between May 30 and June 6 after a George Floyd protest).
“The question it comes down to is, is it a good use of our time and resources?” Foxx told the Chicago Sun-Times. “No, it’s not.”
Looking at her term in office, a report from the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund found a 13 percent decline in guilty pleas or verdicts in felony cases and a 39 percent increase in dropped or lost cases after Foxx took office in 2016.
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, another beneficiary of Soros-tied contributions, recently defended the movement to defund police. In a discussion with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., earlier in July, Boudin questioned whether money going to police was “the most effective” use of taxpayer dollars.
“Is there some other way we could spend this money that would make us safer or do a better job of achieving the goals that we have?” Boudin asked. He went on to say that policing and incarceration “are tremendously expensive and are failed responses to what we are trying to deal with.”
Boudin is also one of a number of district attorneys participating in “Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commissions,” teaming with the Grassroots Law Project, an organization co-founded by activist Shaun King that calls for defunding police.
The other district attorneys who are participating in these commissions are Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and Suffolk County, Mass., DA Rachael Rollins, who have both benefited from Soros’ support.
Krasner, who was elected after Soros put $1.45 million into a political action committee that supported him, has also taken a public stance regarding events that have spun out of the protests over Floyd’s death, particularly the federal response to violent demonstrations in cities like Portland.
In a Washington Post op-ed he co-wrote with Baltimore DA Marilyn Mosby, Krasner threatened to have federal officers arrested and charged if they overstep their authority in his jurisdiction, after officers in Portland were accused of using excessive force.
“Should Trump send federal agents who engage in the same illegal vigilante activities, unlawfully assaulting and kidnapping people, they will face criminal charges from our offices,” Krasner and Mosby said.
In Contra Costa County, Calif., District Attorney Diana Becton – also backed by Soros – changed how her office handles police shooting cases, removing deputy district attorney Barry Grove from his role as the main prosecutor in such cases, switching to a team approach, according to the Mercury News.
Becton also announced earlier this month that she was filing hate crime charges against Nichole Anderson and David Nelson, white people who were allegedly caught painting over a Black Lives Matter mural.
Orlando State Attorney candidate Monique Worrell is also backed by a group linked to Soros in her quest to fill the seat that will be vacated by Aramis Ayala, who was also supported by Soros. Worrell’s platform calls for an end to cash bail, which would result in more defendants being released before their trial. She also says that incarceration should be a “last resort,” and that those who do not pose “a threat to the physical safety of others” should not be placed behind bars.
Worrell’s opponent Ryan Williams has cited the Soros connection as a point of attack, and Worrell has accused Williams of playing on anti-Semitic tropes by mentioning Soros’ involvement. But the Jewish political philanthropist is not the only player in the game of prosecutorial campaigns.
And it goes on and on and on. Clearly this shows how vital it is for our citizens to become truly informed, educated voters, not radicalized rioters backed by radicals in government.
One has to wonder how on earth anybody would think that what is going on is any good. But maybe it is better to consider that the architects behind this coup, Soros and Hillary Clinton and others like them, are not moved by care for human beings, though they certainly proclaim the “brotherhood of Man” and hope for the triumph of “secular humanism.”
What these people care about is far narrower than the welfare of all mankind. Anyone who can advocate for hysterical violence, the killing and maiming of the innocent, children, and mothers as well as Christian believers and conservatives, clearly has no care for people at all. To them, all we represent are either tools or roadblocks. People are merely objects to be used in the acquisition of great and incredible amounts of power.
What happens after that is accomplished is surely the stuff of nightmares.
Soros and Clinton can be stopped. 2016 showed the power of the American voters to do so. But the question remains open as to whether or not the American people, worn down as they are by Russiagate, the Pandemic, and endless attempts at slander of President Trump and all conservative and traditionally-valued people – will the Americans stand and throw the liberals and globalists away, or will they succumb?
I guess that is up to us.
