(Natural News) Some of the richest people in the world believe that societies are overpopulated. These very influential people are interested in strategies to control the population and curb family growth. Their wealth shouldn’t make them the ultimate arbitrator over human life, but they have plans for you and your family regardless.

While their plans sound so lovely for the environment, a declining population will cause an inverted age structure that could pose tremendous burdens to the working class and cause great suffering to the elderly.

Bill Gates admitted in a 2010 Ted Talk that vaccines and other healthcare measures are used to reduce the world population. He believes population growth is a problem that can be stopped “if we do a great job on new vaccines.” The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is heavily invested in vaccine projects around the world through his flagship organization GAVI, which partners with pharmaceutical companies and foreign governments to deliver vaccinations to children in poor countries.

Fertility rates falling in 23 nations

A new report published in the Lancet finds that fertility rates are falling drastically around the world, specifically in twenty-three nations. In 1950, women gave birth to an average of 4.7 children. In 2017 the fertility rate was half that (2.4). The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects the fertility rate will fall to 1.7 by 2100. If the number falls below 2.1, then the population will begin to steadily decline, especially in countries like the U.S., which has an abysmal childhood mortality rate.

Researchers say that the population decline will have a “jaw-dropping” impact on societies. “I think it’s incredibly hard to think this through and recognize how big a thing this is,” said researcher Prof Christopher Murray. “It’s extraordinary, we’ll have to reorganize societies.”

Over the next century, Bill Gates and other population control fanatics may get their wish. Japan, accounting for 128 million people in 2017, could see its population cut to 53 million by the end of the century. The decline will hit Italy hard, crashing its current population of 61 million to just 28 million by the year 2100. China’s 1.4 billion people are projected to become a nation of 732 million by the end of the century. Other countries that could see their population halve include Thailand, Portugal, Spain, and South Korea.

The only nation that is expected to grow exponentially is Africa. The population in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to triple to three billion people by the end of the century. This is why Bill Gates is so adamant about testing new vaccines in Africa. Instead of supporting human life with clean water and nutrition, the Gates Foundation seeks to test out experimental vaccines there.

Infertility is a public health crisis

As quality of life standards increase, more families are choosing to delay childbirth. Widespread use of contraceptives and ease of access to abortion have played an enormous role in population decline. The economic and socioeconomic environment play a huge part as well. As more women enter the workforce and pursue a college degree, they choose to forgo being a mother at a young age.

Infertility has also played a significant role in population decline. Infertility is brought on through poor nutrition, endocrine disruption, and the de-oxygenation and deprivation of the cellular environment, which is induced by food chemicals, heavy metals, toxic vaccine ingredients, agricultural chemicals, water pollutants and the leeching of nutrients from the body.

The issue of depopulation will become a worldwide problem because it will cause an inverted age structure. The number of children under five is projected to fall to 401 million by 2100, as the number of 80-year-olds soars to 866 million. This will make it nearly impossible for people to retire, as more funds will be needed from a dwindling working class to hold up the elderly population. Moreover, there is not a sustainable income redistribution structure to pay for the healthcare of the elderly or the vaccine injured, as the number of youthful workers fall. There won’t even be enough young people to look after the elderly if these trends continue. This could have drastic social consequences that cause unique suffering in all age groups.

