Former NSC Officer Alexander Vindman was caught repeatedly lying during his testimony before Congress that made him a leftist hero.

Vindman was a leaker who thought his opinions overruled the Trump administration.

He was moved from the White House with his twin brother after his unsuccessful attempt, along with Eric Ciaramella, to remove the sitting president from office.

He should be in prison.

Vindman’s boss testified that Alexander Vindman was a leaker, a liar who could not be trusted.

Earlier this month Alexander Vindman announced he was retiring.

On Saturday he penned a Trump-hating editorial at the junk news site Washington Post on his way out the door.

CNN gladly covered Vindman’s sappy oped.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman stood by his decision to act as a key witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, vowing in a fiery Washington Post op-ed to reform a government he slammed as “reminiscent of the authoritarian regime my family fled.” “At no point in my career or life have I felt our nation’s values under greater threat and in more peril than at this moment,” wrote Vindman, whose family fled to the US from the Soviet Union when he was a child. “Our citizens are being subjected to the same kinds of attacks tyrants launch against their critics and political opponents,” he continued later, adding, “There is another way.” In the op-ed that published Saturday upon retiring from the US Army after more than 21 years of military service, Vindman — “now a civilian” — recounted how he did not expect the course of events that stemmed from his decision to report concerns about Trump’s July 25, 2019, phone call with the Ukrainian President to other officials on the National Security Council. Vindman’s testimony in the impeachment inquiry ultimately prompted Trump to fire him as the top Ukraine expert on the council in February and his decision to retire from the Army. “During my testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, I reassured my father, who experienced Soviet authoritarianism firsthand, saying, ‘Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.’ Despite Trump’s retaliation, I stand by that conviction,” Vindman wrote, lambasting “the spurious attacks of a disreputable man and his sycophants.”

Read the rest here.

