https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510151-graham-defends-trump-on-tiktok-backs-microsoft-purchase

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – At loggerheads, Congress, White House to let jobless payout lapse Hillicon Valley: Trump raises idea of delaying election, faces swift bipartisan pushback | Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google release earnings reports | Senators ask Justice Department to investigate TikTok, Zoom Trump tests GOP loyalty with election tweet and stimulus strategy MORE (R-S.C.) defended President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he will ban TikTok from operating in the US Trump’s 2019 financial disclosure reveals revenue at Mar-a-Lago, other major clubs Treasury to conduct policy review of tax-exempt status for universities after Trump tweets MORE’s plans to ban the social media platform TikTok from operating in the United States.

Trump announced the plan to reporters on Air Force One Friday night, citing national security concerns about the Chinese-owned company giving American user data to the Chinese government.

“To fans and users of #TikTok I understand your concerns,” Graham tweeted from his campaign account. “However President Trump is right to want to make sure that the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t own TikTok and most importantly — all of your private data.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To fans and users of #TikTok I understand your concerns. However President Trump is right to want to make sure that the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t own TikTok and most importantly — all of your private data. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 1, 2020

At the time, a TikTok spokesperson responded to Trump’s threat by pointing out that American user data is stored in the U.S. and that there is significant American investment in the app.

Trump’s announcement promptly generated criticism from TikTok users who accused the president of threatening freedoms of speech and expression.

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, is reportedly willing to forfeit its stake in the U.S. operations of the app to Microsoft following Trump’s announcement of the ban, according to a report from Rueters published Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day on Friday, reports circulated that President Trump was going to require ByteDance to sell off its U.S. operations. At the time, the president was undecided on his plan about the company, saying that he was “looking at TikTok.”

Graham said described the potential sale of TikTok to Microsoft as a “win-win.”

“Have an American company like Microsoft take over TikTok,” Graham tweeted, saying the move “keeps competition alive and data out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

What’s the right answer? Have an American company like Microsoft take over TikTok. Win-win. Keeps competition alive and data out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

