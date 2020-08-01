https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/ignored-liberal-media-president-bill-clinton-thanks-james-clyburn-destroying-bernie-sanders-campaign-video/
This didn’t make any headlines in the liberal mainstream media.
Former President Bill Clinton thanked Rep. James Clyburn for destroying Socialist Bernie Sanders’ presidential hopes.
Bill Clinton made the remarks at the politicized funeral of John Lewis on Thursday.
Bill Clinton: Thank you President and Mrs. Bush, President Obama, Speaker Pelosi, thank you! And Representative Hoyer and Representative Clyburn who I really thank for with the stroke of a hand ending an intra-family fight within our party. Proving that peace is needed by everyone.
Clinton was in the news this week for his funeral speech and for making the latest list of frequent flyers to Jeffrey Epstein’s pedo island.
Via DUmmie FUnnies.
The post Ignored by Liberal Media: President Bill Clinton Thanks James Clyburn for Destroying the Bernie Sanders Campaign (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.