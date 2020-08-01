https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/not-going-silenced-houston-doctor-stella-immanuel-doubles-last-time-fauci-saw-patient-video/

Dr. Stella Immanuel M.D. from Houston is a courageous woman in an insane world.

Earlier this week Dr. Immanuel joined several other front line doctors in Washington DC at the “White Coat Summit” to announce the amazing success they were having treating coronavirus patients on the front line using hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Stella Immanuel bravely came out on Monday and said that she has personally treated over 350 patients suffering from COVID-19 with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax and they have all recovered.

The doctor also disclosed that she put herself and her staff on Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative.

“Americans don’t have to die! America, there is a cure for COVID!” she yelled. “You don’t need a mask! There is a cure!”

The tech tyrants worked together to remove videos of Dr. Stella Immanuel speaking about how she has successfully treated COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine.

Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube censored and removed video from yesterday’s “White Coat Summit” in Washington DC.

The medical elites, tech giants and mainstream media do not want Americans to know there is a treatment for the coronavirus.

On Saturday Dr. Stella Immanuel spoke with Houston KPRC Click 2 about her work treating coronavirus patients.

Dr. Stella did not back down. “Yes, it eradicates the symptoms. It eradicates the virus… Of course they think I’m dangerous because I’m speaking truth. Ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, “When was the last time you saw a patient?”… I’m not going to stop. I’m not going to be silenced. My immediate plan is to pray on to these powers, these diabolical powers that are out to destroy this nation. Before this nation is going to be destroyed.”

Dr. Immanuel sat down with the KPRC reporter for his hit piece.

She’s not backing down.

