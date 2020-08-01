https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/july-testing-covid-19/2020/08/01/id/980108

As the calendar switched to August, the final numbers for July showed the largest tally of COVID-19 cases in a single month: 1.9 million.

That figure comes as U.S. testing has ramped up to 820,000 tests per day, but The Washington Post reported “soaring positivity rates and hospitalizations” and a rise in coronavirus-related deaths.

The 1.9 million is more than double the positive cases in June and about 42% of the 4.5 million total U.S. cases reported since the global coronavirus pandemic began, per the Post.

The 25,259 COVID-19 deaths in July is 3,700 more than died from coronavirus-related illness in June.

The U.S. death toll surpassed 150,000, per the report, and experts say more deaths will result in August after a lag in the increased infections from the month of July, the Post reported.

White House coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx defined “red zone” states that require stricter public health precautions as those with increases of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, and there were 24 such states in the final week of July, according to the Post.

