Fearing that Donald Trump may lose in November and the presidency may go to whoever Joe Biden chooses as a running mate, I’ve been brushing up on my left-wing reasoning so I can get through the next four years without being thrown off Twitter.

Let me see if I have this right.

Speech is violence. Silence is violence. Violence is mostly peaceful.

Ninety percent of black Americans who are murdered are murdered by murderers who are also black, so we need to defund the police because white people.

It is absolutely fatal to attend a Trump rally, but perfectly safe to go to a riot.

It is perfectly safe to have a massive funeral for a dead Democrat congressman, but absolutely fatal to gather ten relatives to bury your grandfather.

Trump is a monster to want to reopen the economy, but the fallout from the economic shutdown is his fault.

Trump calling for law and order in Democrat cities violates Twitter policies on glorifying violence, but when Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls for the extermination of the Jewish people that’s a political discussion.

Socialism, which always and everywhere exacerbates inequality, is the cure for inequality, while capitalism, which has made the entire world far wealthier than it’s ever been, is unjust.

The term “gaslighting” comes from a 1938 suspense play by Patrick Hamilton called “Angel Street.” The play, which became the movie “Gaslight,” is about abusive husband Jack Manningham, who seeks to hide the fact that he’s a murderer and a thief by convincing his wife that she’s insane. He does this by trying to make her think she does not see what she sees — the gaslights dimming — or hear what she hears — his footsteps in the apartment above.

Jack Manningham is now, of course, chairman of the Democrat party. All right, that’s a joke. I think. But it is true that America’s leftists are gaslighting us like never before. Every day, every hour, they are using their dominance of America’s information industries to make us believe we don’t see what we see and hear what we hear.

We see their cities burning, but they tell us they’re mostly peaceful. We hear them call America racist and disrespect the National Anthem and the flag, but they tell us they’re patriots. They try to cancel free speech, free worship, and the right to bear arms, threaten to abolish the Electoral College and pack the Supreme Court — and then they tell us it’s Trump who’s a danger to the Constitution.

We are, all of us, living on Angel Street.

Of course, as an award-winning and dashingly attractive suspense writer myself, it is easy for me to see the problem with the gaslighting plot. In order to make it work, the villain has to completely isolate his victim. The moment anyone says to her: “No, you’re right, the gaslights are dimming,” the whole conspiracy falls apart.

That’s why Democrats wouldn’t let Attorney General William Barr respond to their dishonest and scurrilous charges during his House hearing this week. If he had spoken, America would know that the Democrats are more of a crime family than a political party. That’s why Heather Mac Donald — the best reporter in the country in matters of policing — has to be silenced on YouTube. If she’s allowed to speak, we’ll know the troubles of black Americans have nothing to do with the cops. Even any suggestion that Trump might be right about Hydroxychloroquine is grounds for censorship on Twitter. He’s been right about immigration, China, globalism, and the wars on terror — we wouldn’t want to find out that our experts are empty suits and Orange Man Bad is actually the smart one.

The thing is: You don’t need to censor people when you’re telling the truth. You need to censor them when they’re telling the truth.

It seems at times the gaslighters are winning. Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York is quite literally responsible for the deaths of thousands of old people through his high-handed incompetence in dealing with the Chinese Flu, and yet, after months of media love, he’s one of the most popular governors in the country. Only 29-percent of Americans disapproved of the Washington Redskins’ name, and yet the skins caved in to pressure and changed it. Joe Biden recently told reporters, “I don’t know where I am,” possibly one of the truest statements he’s made in his career, and yet he seems to be leading in the polls against an abrasive but highly competent president.

I don’t know if there’s a Silent Majority out there that still believes in America. I just hope there’s a Silent Majority that still believes in reality.

I guess we’re going to find out.

