During an interview with NewsRadio 840 WHAS on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed that any coronavirus package that is put on the Senate floor for a vote “will have liability protection in it” and said that the White House isn’t going to “negotiate it away.”

McConnell said, “Look, ultimately, if we get a deal, I’ll be the one to put it on the floor in the Senate. I assure you it will have liability protection in it. The president and the administration are for it. But, apparently, there was some rumor that they were prepared to negotiate it away. That’s not going to happen.”

McConnell added that the liability protection will be “narrowly crafted” and only relate to the coronavirus. He further stated that the protection will last for four years, beginning in December of 2019.

