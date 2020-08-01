https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mike-pence-delivers-amazing-speech-cops-trump-event-pennsylvania-video/

Vice President Mike Pence attended an outdoor campaign event in Pennsylvania this week called ‘Cops for Trump’ and delivered a great speech on President Trump’s behalf.

Trump and Pence were recently endorsed by the largest police organization in the country. It makes perfect sense, given the Democrats’ insane embrace of the far left’s idea to defund the police.

The Daily Wire has details:

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a “Cops For Trump” rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where he delivered a ringing endorsement of the nation’s law enforcement community and a slashing denunciation of former Vice President Joe Biden. TRENDING: Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years “The American people know that the men and women of law enforcement are the best people in this country,” said Pence, while firing, “The truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

They offer this partial transcript of Pence’s speech:

In these challenging times none have done more to save American lives than our heroic health care workers, first responders and men and women in law enforcement. They’ve been there. They stood in the gap. And you saved lives in the midst of this pandemic. For that, you have the thanks and admiration of the American people. It’s amazing to think, especially in the wake of that heroism, that some of the leading politicians in the Democratic party today liken law enforcement officers to stormtroopers. Even Joe Biden said not long ago that well-armed police become the enemy when confronting lawlessness in our streets. Well, I want to assure you, your president knows, this vice president knows, and the overwhelming majority of the American people know that the men and women of law enforcement are the best people in this country. Law enforcement isn’t the problem; law enforcement is the solution.

There were A LOT of people at the event.

LINES ALREADY FORMING in Greensburg PA to see VP @Mike_Pence at the COPS for Trump event at noon. President @realDonaldTrump will #MakeAmericaSafeAgain 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/amh5dW211Z — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) July 30, 2020

Thank you, Pennsylvania! Honored to be with Sheriff James Albert, Chief Bob Stafford and the Greensburg Police Department! I am proud to stand with our men and women of law enforcement! #CopsForTrump pic.twitter.com/nVpPnzmZFG — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 30, 2020

If Trump holds onto Pennsylvania in November, Biden is done.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

