https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/mystery-bizarre-15ft-creature-flippers-fur-washes-beach/

(DAILY MAIL) A 15-feet long seabeast that’s been compared to a washed-up mammoth and an alien has left locals mystified after turning up on a British beach.

The creature was spotted on the Merseyside beach in Liverpool on Wednesday and has been dubbed the Ainsdale Anomaly.

People have been unable to identify the animal which has no identifiable head but is furry, has flippers and is badly decomposed and covered in flies.

‘It’s very bizarre,’ said one man. ‘It’s like a mishmash of different things in one.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

