This woman is so toxic — and stupid.

Not a good combination.

Democrat thought leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to Saint Fr. Damien as an example of “white supremacist culture.”

St. Damien of Molokai, also called Father Damien, from Belgium, devoted his life to missionary work among the Hawaiian lepers and became a saint of the Roman Catholic Church.

AOC slanders the Catholic saint who devoted his life to lepers as an example of “white supremacism.”

. @AOC calls the statue in the US capitol building of Father Damien, a canonized saint in the Catholic Church, a part of “white supremacist culture.” Father Damien died of leprosy after spending his life serving others who had the disease. pic.twitter.com/NVnfCN7EVK — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 31, 2020

Via Britannica:

He went as a missionary to the Sandwich (Hawaiian) Islands in 1863. He reached Honolulu in 1864 and was ordained a priest the same year. Moved by the miserable condition of the lepers whom the Hawaiian government had deported to Kalaupapa on the island of Molokai, he volunteered to take charge of the settlement. Damien, known for his compassion, provided spiritual, physical, and emotional comfort to those suffering from the debilitating and incurable disease. He served as both pastor and physician to the colony and undertook many projects to better the conditions there. He improved water and food supplies and housing and founded two orphanages, receiving help from other priests for only 6 of his 16 years on Molokai. In 1884 he contracted leprosy and refused to leave for treatment. He was originally buried at the colony, as he requested, but his remains were transferred to Leuven in 1936. His right hand was returned to his original grave in 1995.

