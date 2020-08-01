https://www.wideopencountry.com/bed-and-breakfast-grain-bins/

Abbey Road Farm is a unique bed and breakfast tucked away in Oregon’s wine country that features plenty of country charm.

After getting out of the insurance business, John and Judi Stuart decided to start something new. They bought 82-acres of farm land and got to work. Instead of starting from scratch, they opted to repurpose some of the property’s old buildings.

In 2017, Daniel and Sandi Wilkens took ownership of the property, adding charming new additions to the event space and winery.

The crown jewel of the property are the three old grain bins that are now home to three of the B&B’s guest rooms.

The ranch house is also available for guests. It sleeps up to 6 and has its own kitchen, dining room and living room.

The property is also a great place to host a large gathering. While the most common events have about 250 to 300 people in attendance, the farm can accommodate events up to 1,000. A commercial kitchen is also on the premises.

The owners did an excellent job in making it feel like you’re at home on the farm. Every modern convenience, from televisions to ceiling fans and comfortable furniture, is waiting for you inside.

As charming as the property is, the breakfasts included in your stay are even better. Guests rave about both the food and the uniqueness of the property. If you ever make it up to Oregon and want a unique stay, this is definitely a place worth checking out.

This article was originally published in 2017.

