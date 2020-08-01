https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/orlando-magics-jonathan-isaac-stands-national-anthem-refuses-wear-black-lives-matter-t-shirt-cites-christian-faith-video/

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac on Friday stood for the National Anthem and refused to wear a ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirt.

Isaac, 22, was the only player out of the first three games of the NBA’s season to stand as every other player, coach and ref knelt.

Nets and Magic players and staff show solidarity during Friday’s National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/DMmFOZl61T — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 31, 2020

Jonathan Isaac gave an interview after the game and told reporters that he does believe that black lives matter but he isn’t going to support the Marxist organization ‘Black Lives Matter.’

“I felt like I wanted to take a stand. I feel like we all make mistakes but I think that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is grace for us and that Jesus came and died for our sins…and that when we understand this, we can get past skin color.”

Jonathan Isaac became the first #NBA player inside the bubble to stand during the national anthem. He also chose not to wear a #BlackLivesMatter shirt After the game the first question he fielded was “Do you believe Black Lives Matter?” He responded: “Absolutely.” Full answer: pic.twitter.com/SNBVar7pg7 — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) July 31, 2020

Here’s a side-by-side of Jonathan Isaac, a real man, and China puppet LeBron James.

This side-by-side of Jonathan Isaac and LeBron James is powerful. LeBron defends the Chinese dictatorship, has a $1 billion Nike deal and thinks it’s brave to kneel during the anthem. Isaac is 22, on a rookie deal and stands alone because of his Christian faith. That’s courage. pic.twitter.com/j9vtafNME2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 1, 2020

