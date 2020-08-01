https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/orlando-magics-jonathan-isaac-stands-national-anthem-refuses-wear-black-lives-matter-t-shirt-cites-christian-faith-video/

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac on Friday stood for the National Anthem and refused to wear a ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirt.

Isaac, 22, was the only player out of the first three games of the NBA’s season to stand as every other player, coach and ref knelt.

WATCH:

Jonathan Isaac gave an interview after the game and told reporters that he does believe that black lives matter but he isn’t going to support the Marxist organization ‘Black Lives Matter.’

“I felt like I wanted to take a stand. I feel like we all make mistakes but I think that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is grace for us and that Jesus came and died for our sins…and that when we understand this, we can get past skin color.”

WATCH:

Here’s a side-by-side of Jonathan Isaac, a real man, and China puppet LeBron James.

