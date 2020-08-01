https://illicitinfo.com/contempt/2020/07/31/pelosi-goes-all-in-on-anti-semitism-as-she-actually-endorses-the-most-radical-members-of-her-caucus-will-jews-finally-wake-up-to-biden-and-the-democrats-anti-jew-platform-opinion/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pelosi-goes-all-in-on-anti-semitism-as-she-actually-endorses-the-most-radical-members-of-her-caucus-will-jews-finally-wake-up-to-biden-and-the-democrats-anti-jew-platform-opinion

Lawrence David| Opinion| For generations American Jews have blindly supported the Democratic Party. They supported them when then-President Bill Clinton legitimized Arab terrorist and Jew murderer Yasser Arafat.

They supported Barack Obama even though he gave Iran – a nation openly committed to the destruction of Israel – $150 Billion and a path to nuclear weapons.

Today, the twenty-five Jewish members of the House blindly and unanimously follow the clearly anti-Semitic Speaker, Nancy Pelosi to the destruction of their own people and the lone Democracy in the Middle East.

It seems Democrats hate all Democracies…

Speaker Pelosi has endorsed the reelection of two anti-Semites who have made no secret of their hatred of Israel and of Jews in particular.

Two weeks ago Pelosi endorsed anti-Semite Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whose primary for Minnesota’s 5th district is August 11th.

Barely two months into her first (hopefully her last) term, Omar attacked Israel.

Pelosi did nothing. She didn’t strip her of important committee assignments or condemn her statement, either. Since that time, Omar has not only continued trampling on Israel and American Jews, she’s gotten away with fraud.

Make no mistake, if Pelosi weren’t on board with Omar, she would have had her sanctioned and removed her from the committees the Minnesota congresswoman was on in the same way House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) stripped Iowa Congressman Steven King.

Yesterday, Pelosi reaffirmed her anti-Jew credentials when she endorsed another sworn and vocal anti-Semite, Representative Rashida Tlaib, for re-election in Michigan’s 13th district.

Jews, who have a history of blindly trusting Democrats better wake up before they repeat their history under the Nazis.

(Front Page Mag) Anyone concerned with Jews and Israel should be horrified by the Democrats’ newly released 2020 platform. It directly threatens the Jewish state, employs double-talk calculated to stoke antagonism between the American left and Israel, and pays passing lip-service to opposing antisemitism…

… Upon entering office, President Obama immediately terminated the decades-old US policy ensuring “no daylight” with Israel…

… The rising strain of antisemitic tropes and threats in national Democratic politics, was thus already being foreshadowed – and normalized – by the Obama Administration’s attacks on Israel and Jews. Their narrative is now the norm among Democrats across the spectrum…

… Outgoing Secretary of State Kerry announced that when Democrats were back in power they would punish Israel for its stubborn refusal to be bullied into suicidal positions “for the sake of peace.” Biden’s platform delivers on that threat.

The platform proudly reaffirms the Iran Deal and the MOU. It equates America’s liberal, democratic ally Israel with corrupt, anti-American, terrorist PA. It equates Jewish homeownership in disputed areas not with Arab homeownership in those same areas, but with Arab terror—effectively casting a Jew simply residing in a place deemed off-limits as justification for murder. It reserves this antipathy for indigenous Jewish territories in which Jews have lived for more than 3,000 years and over which the state of Israel possesses legal claims far superior to those of any other entity. Though studiously avoiding the words “illegal occupation,” it characterizes Jewish life in the historic Jewish homeland as criminal and intolerable. Democrats thus deny Jewish history, selectively apply law to discriminate against Jews, endorse ethnic cleansing of Jews, and champion the principle of judenrein—a geographic area off-limit to Jews. (Go deep)

Jews, who clearly see how Democrats abandoned blue-collar workers and inner-city Blacks, refuse to accept that they’re next.

“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” – Mark Twain

