The investigation into the death of DHS whistleblower Philip Haney is still open while the FBI to finishes their analysis of evidence, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office announced last Friday.

Haney was found dead from an apparent single gunshot on February 21 near the town of Plymouth, California. Friends of Haney did not believe he was suicidal.

Statement released by the Sheriff’s Office:

July 22, 2020

TYPE OF INCIDENT : Coroner’s Investigation Update – Philip Haney

DETAILS :

On February 22, 2020 the Amador County Sheriff’s Office released initial details regarding Philip Haney being found deceased in our jurisdiction on February 21, 2020. TRENDING: Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years A forensic autopsy was scheduled and performed by forensic pathologists from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. At that time, we reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assist in analyzing documents, phone records, numerous thumb drives and a lap top that were recovered from the scene and Mr. Haney’s RV. Those items and numerous other pieces of evidence, were turned over to the FBI. The FBI has performed a forensic examination of these items. We expect to receive these reports within the next few weeks. The Sheriff’s Office hopes to complete our review of the reports and compare the FBI’s analysis with what we have already collected and analyzed within a few weeks after reciept.

