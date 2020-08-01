https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-covid-vaccine-humantrial/2020/08/01/id/980113

Only one in four people in the United States would take the coronavirus vaccine once it’s first released, according to a WebMD poll.

Dr. Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer for population health at the University of Washington, talked to Fox News about the importance for volunteers once a vaccine is developed.

“So we have right now asked for volunteers for the vaccines in development and we have a lot of people volunteering, more than what we need,”Mokdad told Neil Cavuto.”So we have about 30,000 in the United States who have volunteered to take the vaccine. What I’m concerned about is the attitude against vaccines in general … and I hope once we have a vaccine, everybody will take it. Otherwise, we will not have what we call herd immunity with the vaccines.”

“The investment in giving these companies money right now to start using the vaccine is very wise … Because once you have a vaccine that’s effective, you need to have the vaccine at hand so you can start delivery and vaccinating people,” Mokdad said. “So, what’s happening right now, many governments are investing for vaccines … so even if the vaccine has not proven to be effective, at least we’ve started production, so when it is proven to be effective, at least we have the vaccine at hand.”

Researchers around the globe are developing more than 165 vaccines. Meanwhile, the U.S government has poured money into more than five candidates through its “Operation Warp Speed” program, a collaboration between the government, scientific community and drugmakers.

“Usually, from history, people who get it first are people who are at high risk, our medical staff, people who are essential workers. And right now in the United States, the National Academy of Science has a group looking at how we distribute this vaccine. Who gets it first? Who firsts it next? So we have to be ready. And the most important part, some of these vaccines require two doses,” Mokdad said. “So we have to be ready to produce more than what we need in order to make sure we can provide everybody in the U.S. and in the world with a vaccine to be safe.”

