Protestors in Portland appear to be burning dozens of Bibles and American flags in front of the city’s Federal Courthouse. The videos follow a pull back of federal officers following an apparent compromise between local Democrat politicians and the Trump administration.

A hotbed of far-left violence, Portland has seen Black Lives Matter (BLM) and AntiFa rioters in the streets for weeks, with individuals now targeting objects inextricably linked to America’s heritage and Judeo-Christian values.

Despite Democrat and mainstream media insistence major cities like Portland are witnessing “peaceful protest,” videos circulating on Twitter appear to suggest otherwise:

Bible burning was also popular tonight.

Such demonstrations – which have quickly devolved into chaos – have prompted President Trump to deploy federal troops to areas ravaged by AntiFa and BLM violence.

Despite aiming to restore law and order by having federal authorities remain in these cities, many Democrats have come out against police presence in the areas with some even insisting the ongoing riots are a “myth.”

The tactic of burning Bibles was most recently observed in Communist China. The Associated Press reported in 2018:

China’s government is ratcheting up a crackdown on Christian congregations in Beijing and several provinces, destroying crosses, burning bibles, shutting churches and ordering followers to sign papers renouncing their faith, according to pastors and a group that monitors religion in China.

The campaign corresponds with a drive to “Sinicize” religion by demanding loyalty to the officially atheist Communist Party and eliminating any challenge to its power over people’s lives.

The similarities between communist agitators in the United States and the Chinese Communist Party continue to grow as the two groups come together over their goal of removing President Trump from office in November, and forcing the United States into irredeemable decline.

