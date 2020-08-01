https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/portland-riot-pig-cops/2020/08/01/id/980095

Portland rioters put a police hat on the severed head of a pig and set it on fire with an American flag Thursday night, a social media video showed.

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo tweeted:

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa

Ngo, who has been targeted by Antifa during the coverage of riots in recent years, noted this was not the first severed pig head used in the Portland riots, which have now stretched into the 64th night, BizPac Review reported.

Ngo tweeted Friday night:

“In the early weeks of the riots, a pig was found abandoned near downtown Portland in the middle of the night. Police rescued the animal. It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute. https://oregonlive.com/news/2020/06/has-your-pig-gone-missing-portland-police-find-sleeping-swine-now-looking-for-owner.html”

Ngo added via Twitter:

“Last night was not the first time a severed pig’s head was used as a threat to law enforcement in Portland. In the early weeks of the riots, a burnt pig’s head was left at the base of the now-gone elk statue. This was long before federal agents showed up outside the courthouse.”

Portland has been the scene of violent, destructive demonstrations after George Floyd was killed during a police arrest in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

