(RELIGION NEWS SERVICE) Thirty years ago, a Christian men’s movement began as a meeting of dozens of men with a prominent former football coach.

Its biggest moment was a gathering of hundreds of thousands on the National Mall in 1997.

Now, Promise Keepers is attempting to make a comeback, but not in the way it had planned.

Starting Friday (July 31), the evangelical organization will hold a free two-day virtual event, bringing together men from more than 65 countries to hear from former sports figures, Christian musicians and famous pastors and authors. Organizers originally hoped to draw 80,000 men to a stadium outside Dallas for their first major arena-based event in close to a decade.

