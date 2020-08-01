https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-grijalva-tests-positive-for-covid-19_3446545.html

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) said he tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate.

In a statement Saturday announcing the diagnosis, Grijalva, 72, referenced colleagues he feels aren’t taking adequate precautions during the pandemic.

“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously. Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families,” the representative said.

Like many who contract COVID-19, Grijalva said he is showing no symptoms and feels fine.

The Arizona man plans on self-isolating in quarantine, per a recommendation from the attending physician of the Capitol.

Because of his advanced age, he is considered high-risk for a severe case of COVID-19.

The new disease primarily affects the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), 66, announced a COVID-19 diagnosis this week.

Gohmert said he’s showing no symptoms and plans on starting a course of hydroxychloroquine.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) wears a face covering during the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on “The U.S. Park Police Attack on Peaceful Protesters at Lafayette Square,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 29, 2020. (Michael Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m asymptomatic. I don’t have any of the symptoms that are listed as part of COVID-19, but apparently I have the Wuhan virus,” Gohmert said in a video message.

Gohmert said he did not know how he contracted the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19, but wondered whether it was from handling masks he wore in the days leading up to the test.

Following Gohmert’s diagnosis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said all members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the House.

Members can remove them temporarily when recognized, she added.

The Sergeant at Arms will enforce the rule and remove anyone who breaks it, the top House Democrat said.

“I’m pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points. Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue,” Grijalva said in his statement, urging people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

The agency recommends people maintain at least six feet from non-household members, frequently wash hands, and wear masks when social distancing cannot be done.

A number of lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this years, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), and Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah).

Ivan Pentchoukov contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

