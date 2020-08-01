https://thehill.com/homenews/house/510120-rep-raul-grijalva-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) has tested positive for COVID-19 after being in Washington, D.C., this week, becoming the latest member of Congress to be diagnosed with the disease.

“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously,” Grijalva said in a statement to the Arizona Republic.

Grijalva, who is the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, had been self-quarantining at his D.C., residence this week after chairing a hearing attended by Rep. Louie GohmertLouis (Louie) Buller GohmertOvernight Health Care: Five takeaways from Fauci’s testimony | CDC: Children might play ‘important role’ in spreading COVID-19 | GOP leader wants rapid testing at Capitol GOP leader wants to make rapid testing available at Capitol Pelosi says testing lawmakers is up to Capitol physician MORE (R-Texas), who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Gohmert tested positive during a screening at the White House before he was supposed to accompany President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he will ban TikTok from operating in the US Trump’s 2019 financial disclosure reveals revenue at Mar-a-Lago, other major clubs Treasury to conduct policy review of tax-exempt status for universities after Trump tweets MORE on a trip to Texas. The lawmaker is one of the House members who has been seen without a mask in recent weeks.

It is unclear where exactly Grijalva contracted COVID-19. The Arizona Democrat said in his statement Saturday that he was asymptomatic and felt “fine,” but he criticized House Republicans who have been resistant to wearing masks around the Capitol complex.

“Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families,” he told the Arizona Republic.

“I’m pleased that [Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Unemployment benefits to expire as coronavirus talks deadlock | Meadows, Pelosi trade criticism on stalled stimulus talks | Coronavirus recession hits Social Security, Medicare, highway funding Pelosi: Trump trying ‘to suppress the vote’ with attacks on mail-in ballots Pelosi defends cannabis in coronavirus response: ‘This is a therapy’ MORE (D-Calif.)] has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points,” he added.

The Capitol’s attending physician informed Grijalva of his positive test on Friday, the newspaper reported.

