https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/saturday-1pm-edt-roger-stone-bill-binney-keep-republic-defend-presidency-discussion-russian-hacking-hoax-dnc-2016/

Roger Stone and Bill Binney will be online today at 1pm Eastern on the LaRouchePAC Live YouTube Channel:

The event is advertised as follows:

Join us for a symposium on “How to Stop the Ongoing Coup Against the Constitution and the Presidency” this Saturday, August 1 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. William Binney, former Technical Director of the World Geopolitical and Military Analysis and Reporting section of the National Security Agency (NSA); Roger Stone, political consultant persecuted for his role in the successful election of President Donald Trump in 2016, whose sentence was commuted by President Trump; LaRouchePAC researcher Barbara Boyd, author of “Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin” https://lpac.co/mueller-amoral-19d46 ; and Harley Schlanger, LaRouchePAC political analyst on the “Morning Briefing with Harley Schlanger,” will join forces to thoroughly document what American media outlets will not dare tell the American people: Why exposing the hoax of “Russian computer hacking of the Democratic Party in 2016’s election,” a hoax presently kept in place by Democrats and Republicans alike, is the only sure way to prevent the United States from stumbling blindly into anarchy at home and war internationally.

We plan on joining the event and live streaming for key points.

The post Saturday at 1pm EDT: Roger Stone and Bill Binney in “To Keep the Republic, Defend the Presidency” – A Discussion of the Russian Hacking Hoax of the DNC in 2016 appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

