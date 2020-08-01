https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pompeo-vows-us-take-necessary-action-if-un-arms-embargo-iran-ends

For months the US has been in a full court diplomatic press on fellow UN Security Council members in an attempt to ensure that a UN arms embargo against Iran does not expire.

The embargo on selling conventional weapons to Iran is set to end October 18, and is ironically enough part of the 2015 nuclear deal brokered under Obama, which the Trump administration in May 2018 pulled out of.

But now Pompeo vows the US will “take necessary action” — no doubt meaning more sanctions at the very least, and likely military action at worst. He told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week that “in the near future… we hope will be met with approval from other members of the P5.”

And he followed with:

“In the event it’s not, we’re going to take the action necessary to ensure that this arms embargo does not expire,” he said.

“We have the capacity to execute snapback and we’re going to use it in a way that protects and defends America,” Pompeo told the committee further.

But it’s clear at this point that the UN is not intent on extending the embargo. Russia for one has promised as much. Both Russia and China also have recent weapons deals in the works with the Islamic Republic.

