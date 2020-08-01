https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ohio-state-rep-covid/2020/08/01/id/980122/

Democrats are fundraising off an Ohio GOP lawmaker who has called on his constituents to stop going to get tested amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Controversial state Rep. Nino Vitale wrote on Facebook last month:

“Are you tired of living in a dictatorship yet? “This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested. STOP GETTING TESTED! “It is giving the government an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening. “Have you noticed they never talk about deaths anymore, just cases? And they never talk about recoveries. They just keep adding to numbers they have been feeding us from over 3 months ago!”

Democrats have used this post to fundraise against the GOP in Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“This kind of leadership from Statehouse Republicans is dangerous and puts Ohioans’ health and safety at risk,” Ohio House Democrats fundraising leader Aryeh Alex wrote, per the report.

It has been widely reported the Obama administration stopped H1N1 Swine flu testing in July 2009 amid the epidemic.

“In late July, the CDC abruptly advised states to stop testing for H1N1 flu, and stopped counting individual cases,” CBS News reported in October 2009. “The rationale given for the CDC guidance to forego testing and tracking individual cases was: why waste resources testing for H1N1 flu when the government has already confirmed there’s an epidemic?

“Some public health officials privately disagreed with the decision to stop testing and counting, telling CBS News that continued tracking of this new and possibly changing virus was important because H1N1 has a different epidemiology, affects younger people more than seasonal flu and has been shown to have a higher case fatality rate than other flu virus strains.”

