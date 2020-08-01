https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/george-soros-already-given-liberal-groups-double-2016/

Liberal billionaire George Soros continues to pour millions of dollars into liberal political action committees and campaigns, more than doubling donations he made during the 2016 cycle.

Soros is pumping money into the Democracy PAC, according to the Washington Free Beacon, which reported the super PAC is serving as the connecting point for other liberal groups and campaigns that it supports.

A recent Federal Election Commission report revealed that the Democracy PAC gave out $17 million last quarter, bringing its total donation amount during the 2020 election cycle to $48 million.

Soros himself gave another $4 million directly to Democratic campaigns and committees, according to FEC data.

The money is going to places such as the Senate Majority PAC, a committee tied to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; Priorities USA Action, a pro-Joe Biden PAC that has been investing heavily in ads against his opponent, President Donald Trump; and left-wing candidates running in state and local races across the country.

The recent donations bring Soros’ 2020 election cycle donation total to $52 million, more than double his 2016 cycle donation total.

The website OpenSecrets lists Soros as having given $22.1 million to liberal groups and candidates during the 2016 cycle.

Ironically, Democratic candidates who are benefiting from Soros’ donations have spoken out against the influence of money in politics.

“We could improve our politics overnight if we flushed big money from the system and had public financing of our elections,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s website reads.

“Democracy works best when a big bank account or a large donor list are not prerequisites for office.”

Soros himself has contributed $500,000 to Biden’s campaign, according to FEC data.

One GOP operative told the Free Beacon that the Democratic Party’s donors are “bankrolling a massive web of liberal organizations to get them elected.”

“George Soros’s unprecedented spending further highlights just how dependent Democrats are on contributions from billionaires, despite their hypocritical rhetoric,” the anonymous operative said.

Soros trashed Trump in a recent interview published on the website of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

In the interview, he said the president would not win a second term.

“Trump — also a would-be a dictator — can be accused of not being clever,” Soros said.

“Trump cannot actually win the second term because of the way he mishandled the virus and caused many unnecessary deaths.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

