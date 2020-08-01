https://www.theepochtimes.com/target-requires-its-customers-to-wear-masks-starting-august-1st_3446449.html

In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP Photo)

All of Target’s employees are already required to wear face coverings, but starting August 1, Target customers will be required to wear a mask to shop in all of its stores.

The company says it will provide disposable masks at entrances to customers who don’t have one.

A Target store in a file photo. (Illustration – Shutterstock)

The disposable masks will be free-of-charge.

The retailer notes nearly 90-percent of its stores already required masks or facial coverings because of local and state regulations.

Target says young children and those with underlying medical conditions are exempt from the mask mandate.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.