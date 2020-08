https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/01/the-choice-before-us/

omehow, news that the Antifa-Black Lives Matter nexus burned a stack of Bibles in front of the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland the other night put me in mind of President Trump’s magisterial speech in Krasinski Square, Warsaw, just over three years ago. A short digression: has any other modern president delivered […]

The post The Choice Before Us appeared first on American Greatness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook