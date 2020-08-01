http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2dnmZ7nOBmw/the-week-in-pictures-barr-none-edition.php
Sometimes you close down the bar. And sometimes the Barr closes down you! I think Attorney General Barr should volunteer to do as many hearings as Democrats want. There are at least two Democratic ex-senators (McCaskill and Donnelly) who blame their loss in the 2018 election to the Democratic freak show over the Kavanaugh nomination. Here’s a fun idea for our Troller-in-Chief: suggest appointing Barr to the Supreme Court.
Headlines of the week:
This is how you report the news:
And finally. . .